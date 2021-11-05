Left Menu

Oscar-winning actor Regina King and producer David E. Kelley have joined hands to adapt the Tom Wolfe novel 'A Man in Full' as a Netflix limited series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 22:21 IST
Regina King, David E. Kelley join hands for Netflix limited series 'A Man in Full'
Regina King, David E. Kelley (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning actor Regina King and producer David E. Kelley have joined hands to adapt the Tom Wolfe novel 'A Man in Full' as a Netflix limited series. Variety reported that the drama project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer giant, with Netflix ordering six one-hour episodes.

The series revolves around the story of Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker. When he faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Reportedly, Kelley will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on 'A Man in Full'.

"A passion project for me, no doubt. The opportunity to tackle Tom Wolfe's brilliant and prescient novel, to have Regina helming -- I could not be more excited," Kelley said. King will don the director's hat for the first three episodes in addition to serving as an executive producer under her Royal Ties production banner.

"All I can say is when David E. Kelley calls, you just say yes. I know this partnership will produce something special," King said. Reina King of Royal Ties Productions also executive produces along with Matthew Tinker of David E. Kelley Productions. Royal Ties currently has a first-look deal at Netflix. (ANI)

