Left Menu

Katherine Waterston boards 'Perry Mason' S2 at HBO

Actor Katherine Waterston has joined Matthew Rhys in the second season of HBO series Perry Mason.According to Variety, actors Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez and Jee Young Han also feature in the upcoming season.Meanwhile, actor Diarra Kilpatrick, who played Clara Drake in Season 1, has been upped to series regular.The second season takes place months after last seasons Dodson trial.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 10:32 IST
Katherine Waterston boards 'Perry Mason' S2 at HBO
Katherine Waterston Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Katherine Waterston has joined Matthew Rhys in the second season of the HBO series ''Perry Mason''.

According to Variety, actors Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez, and Jee Young Han also feature in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, actor Diarra Kilpatrick, who played Clara Drake in Season 1, has been upped to series regular.

The second season takes place months after last season's Dodson trial. Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) are pursuing civil cases at the height of the Great Depression while their lead detective Paul Drake strikes out on his own. ''An open-and-close case overtakes the city of Los Angeles and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems,'' the official logline reads.

Waterston, known for movies such as ''Alien: Covenant'', ''Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them'' and ''Inherent Vice'', will play Ginny Aimes, a teacher at the private school where Perry's son Teddy is attending. ''Perry Mason'' is based on the characters created by American author Erle Stanley Gardner.

Jack Amiel and Michael Begler serve as writers and showrunners. Amanda Burrell as well as Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey executive produce the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021