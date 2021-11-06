Left Menu

Maha: Newly-wed woman found murdered in Virar flat

The body of a newly-wed 24-year-old woman was found in a flat in Virar in Palghar district on Saturday morning, after which two teams were formed during the day to solve the murder case, an official said.The victim, identified as Priya Kamble, had got married on October 24, and her husband was working on the night shift when the murder took place in their third floor flat, the Virar police station SHO told PTI.Her husband left for his shift on Friday night and returned in the morning today.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:57 IST
''Her husband left for his shift on Friday night and returned in the morning today. He found Priya's naked body lying on the ground, with her wrist veins slit. A case has been registered against unknown person/s,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

