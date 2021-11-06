Frozen 3 can bring back Frozen’s villain Prince Hans, what more we can see

Frozen 3 has successfully developed a cult following among audiences of all generations – the major reason is severely beautiful performance of the previous two movies in the global box office. Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy.

The second movie was released at the end of 2019. As we are sure that Frozen 3 will happen, it can be expected in 2023 or 2024. The creators took six years to work and release the second movie.

Earlier Jennifer Lee, the director, writer, and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios said to Digital Spy that the story of Frozen 2 had arrived at a natural end, although she felt the similar way when the first movie was completed. "For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end," said Jennifer Lee.

However, Lee also hinted that Frozen 3 would have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments as it will complete the Frozen trilogy. The second movie ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Elsa became the protector of the Enchanted Forest, where she finds a connection between her ancestral with the tribe of Northuldra.

The previous movie focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe. The imminent Frozen 3 is likely to portray all the characters by bringing back Frozen's villain Prince Hans added with Anna or Elsa's children.

On the other hand, Disney will this time instill its strength in modifying the plot of Frozen 3 and make it suitable for the young generations. Those alterations will portray if Queen Elsa's mission is to help Princess Elisa turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection.

The clash between two fairytales could inject the Frozen trilogy with an epic sense of magnitude and there is no way to avoid it, Screenrant noted. "We have not had that discussion. I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith, the writer of Frozen 2 said on Frozen 3 to Collider.

