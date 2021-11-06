Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4: Will campers survive on boat & safely reach Costa Rica?

Netflix's science fiction action-adventure series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 has got its release date. In October 2021, DreamWorks Animation announced that a fourth season is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2021. The announcement was made on DreamWorks' social media pages.

No wonder fans are happy to know that they are getting the fourth season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous at the end of the year. Now they are waiting for more details about Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4. So without further ado, here are the spoilers.

Although DreamWorks has released a 15-second teaser trailer for Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4, the footage doesn't really reveal much about the plot. It shows the six teenagers, including Ben, Yaz, Brooklynn, Kenji, and Sammy will make their way onto Isla Sorna, the neighboring island of Isla Nublar.

The Island is also known as Site B, which is restricted for anyone to enter. The trailer caption starts with "A New Island Awaits" some new adventure.

Also, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 ended with a few cliffhangers, which are yet to be resolved. The last installment ends with the campers regrouping and agreeing to copy the laptop's contents onto Sammy's flash drive, which she brought to the island when she was originally a spy, before wiping the laptop.

However, Kenji steals the laptop to return it to Dr. Wu. During the handover, the rest of the campers, with Bumpy and several Ankylosaurus, distract Dr. Wu and his remaining mercenaries while they rescue Kenji and Brooklynn. Although Sammy and Yaz destroy the laptop, Wu and the mercenaries leave after he learns they have successfully obtained a sample from the Indominusrex.

The reunited group leaves on the boat and begins their trip to Costa Rica, but a rift forms between Darius and Kenji over the latter handing over the laptop. On the boat, a door rattles, revealing a creature is on board. Hopefully, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 will begin from here.

During the making of the third installment of Netflix's Jurassic World series, along with Scott Kreamer and the star Raini Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow teased a possibility of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 stating that "We do have a beginning, middle, and an end for it. We do [have a plan], and there is an ending in sight. Scott and the writers have plotted out a pretty exciting way forward."

While speaking to THR, Trevorrow hinted at Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4. He said, "If we are able to tell the whole story that we have plotted out here, that the writers have built, it will really give us a chance to go into some really new spaces that are a real departure from the movies."

The six teenage guys, namely Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Yasmina (Kausar Mohammed), Ben (Sean Giambrone), and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) will surely return to Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4. Seemingly Greg Chun will also come back as Dr. Wu. The new adventure could also welcome some new faces to the expedition series.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 is set to be released on Netflix on December 3, 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates!

