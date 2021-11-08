Monday motivation: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse of his intense workout

Actor Ranveer Singh wants everyone to drive away their Monday blues by kick-starting the day with a workout session. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted a picture of him flaunting his bulky biceps while training at a gym.

"Shut up and #grind #mondaymotivation," he captioned the post. Ranveer's glimpse of Monday motivation has left netizens inspired.

"Woah. This is real Monday motivation," a user commented. "Amazing. Will sure head to gym today," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is waiting for the release of his most-awaited film '83', which is scheduled to hit the big screen this Christmas. The movie revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. (ANI)

