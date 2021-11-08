Left Menu

Monday motivation: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse of his intense workout

Actor Ranveer Singh wants everyone to drive away their Monday blues by kick-starting the day with a workout session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-11-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 08:48 IST
Monday motivation: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse of his intense workout
Ranveer Singh (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ranveer Singh wants everyone to drive away their Monday blues by kick-starting the day with a workout session. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted a picture of him flaunting his bulky biceps while training at a gym.

"Shut up and #grind #mondaymotivation," he captioned the post. Ranveer's glimpse of Monday motivation has left netizens inspired.

"Woah. This is real Monday motivation," a user commented. "Amazing. Will sure head to gym today," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is waiting for the release of his most-awaited film '83', which is scheduled to hit the big screen this Christmas. The movie revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021