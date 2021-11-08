Left Menu

France's Macron to finalise art restitution agreement with Benin on Tuesday

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-11-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:46 IST
France's Macron to finalise art restitution agreement with Benin on Tuesday
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with his counterpart from Benin, President Patrice Talon, on Tuesday to formally seal an agreement to give back to the former French colony 26 artworks, said Macron's Elysee office.

The process of handing back artworks that France had taken from its former African colony's Palaces of Abomey -- today a UNESCO World Heritage site -- was first promised by Macron in 2017.

A 2018 report by French art historian Benedicte Savoy and Senegalese economist Felwine Sarr recommended the widespread return of cultural artifacts removed from Africa and identified 46,000 objects that would qualify for restitution at Paris museum Quai Branly, which holds some 70,000 African objects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021