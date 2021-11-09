Left Menu

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' delayed due to Patty Jenkins' scheduling conflict

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-11-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 10:21 IST
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' delayed due to Patty Jenkins' scheduling conflict
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins' ''Star Wars'' movie ''Rogue Squadron'' has been delayed after initially planning to start the production in 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was set to begin pre-production by the end of this year, but has been taken off the production slate for next year due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. The ''Star Wars'' spin-off movie was originally announced in December 2020 at Disney and Lucasfilm’s Investor Day.

Matthew Robinson, best known for co-writing and co-directing the 2009 comedy ''The Invention of Lying'' with Ricky Gervais, is on board to pen ''Rogue Squadron''.

The film will be the first feature project in the long-running ''Star Wars'' franchise to be directed by a woman.

As per the official plotline released by Lucasfilm, it will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.

''Rogue Squadron'' would also be the first feature since the end of the ''Skywalker Trilogy'', which concluded with 2019's ''Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker''. It is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021