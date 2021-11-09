Nushratt Bharuccha's horror film 'Chhorii' to release on November 26
The movie also features actors Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.Chhorii is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma and is billed as a genre-breaking take on horror.
- Country:
- India
Actor Nushratt Bharuccha-starrer horror movie ''Chhorii'' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film revolves around Sakshi, played by Bharuccha, who experiences events involving paranormal activity in a secluded village.
Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, ''Chhorri'' is a remake of Furia's acclaimed 2017 Marathi film ''Lapachhapi''.
''Warning: something spooky is coming your way. #ChhoriiOnPrime, November 26,'' the streaming platform posted on its official Twitter handle alongside a poster of the film. The movie also features actors Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.
''Chhorii'' is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma and is billed as a ''genre-breaking take on horror''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
