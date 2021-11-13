Left Menu

'Sooryavanashi' is not my success alone, says Rohit Shetty

We all will stand together whenever any adversity comes, Shetty, who had also extended financial support to cine workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, said at the event on Friday evening.Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, lauded Shetty for holding on Sooryavanshi for more than a year and releasing it only in cinema halls.He Rohit is the hero of the film industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:52 IST
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is grateful for all the love and support pouring in for his latest film ''Sooryavanshi'' as he says the credit for the success does not belong to him alone.

Shetty was felicitated by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), who hosted a special event to celebrate the success of his film ''Sooryavanshi'', which released in over 3,000 screens across India and earned Rs 77 crore in its opening weekend.

The Akshay Kumar-fronted film opened to thunderous response in theatres on November 5, following multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The director urged the audience to shower their love on all the films that will be released in theatres in the coming days.

'''Sooryavanashi' is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films. ''We all will stand together whenever any adversity comes,'' Shetty, who had also extended financial support to cine workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, said at the event on Friday evening.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, lauded Shetty for holding on ''Sooryavanshi'' for more than a year and releasing it only in cinema halls.

''He (Rohit) is the hero of the film industry. What he has done for films and cine workers is huge. He did wait for two years and delivered a film which, like a magnet, has pulled audiences to theatres. We will remember this gesture of yours,'' Gianchandani said.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was present at the event to felicitate Shetty, praised him for extending his support to the industry and its people.

''When a person keeps patience then the result turns out to be good. He has created history not only as a successful filmmaker but as a human being,'' he added.

''Sooryavanshi'' is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe, which also features extended cameo of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh – who have played police officers in the director's previous movies "Singham" franchise and ''Simmba'' respectively.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, the movie is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

