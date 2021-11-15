Left Menu

Youtuber arrested for filming video inside ‘Nidhivan Raj’ during night in UP’s Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 00:15 IST
Police on Sunday arrested the admin of a Youtube channel for allegedly shooting a video inside 'Nidhivan Raj' in Vrindavan here during night a week ago, officials said.

According to a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play 'raas lila' during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time.

Gaurav Sharma, who runs Gauravzone Youtube channel, was arrested from his Delhi residence, police said "While Sharma has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on," Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

During interrogation, Sharma admitted that he shot the video at the 'holy' place during the night of November 6 along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said.

Sharma uploaded the video on Youtube on November 9. However, he had to deleted it after priests protested against the shooting of a film inside the 'holy' place.

An FIR under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station following a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

