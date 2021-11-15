Babasaheb Purandare will always be remembered for his work: VP Naidu

Left Menu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the demise of noted writer and historian Babasaheb Purandare and said he will always be remembered for his work.Naidu also said that his demise has left a void in the field of culture.Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a hospital in Pune in Maharashtra on Monday after a brief illness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the demise of noted writer and historian Babasaheb Purandare and said he will always be remembered for his work.

Naidu also said that his demise has left a void in the field of culture.

Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a hospital in Pune in Maharashtra on Monday after a brief illness. He was 99.

''Deeply saddened by the passing away of Babasaheb Purandare Ji. A renowned author, historian and theatre personality, he will always be remembered for his great work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members and friends. Om Shanti,'' the vice president said on Twitter.

