Violet Evergarden movie streams on Netflix! Get latest updates!

Violet Evergarden is a Japanese light novel series that made its debut three years back in 2018. The anime was highly appreciated and accumulated positive reviews across the planet. It won millions of hearts for its extraordinary story.

The series was awarded for Best Animation category at the 2019 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. An original video animation episode was released in July 2018, and a spin-off film premiered in Japan in September 2019. A second anime film, Violet Evergarden: The Movie, was released on September 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, Violet Evergarden: The Movie premiered on Netflix on October 13, 2021. Unfortunately, Violet Evergarden is not available to Hulu or Prime.

Netflix has acquired the right to stream the series worldwide and began streaming on January 11, 2018, except for the United States and Australia, where they began streaming on April 5, 2018. The first two movies – Violet Evergarden: Eternity And The Auto Memory Doll – was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively, are also available to watch on Netflix too.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie says, as the world moves on from the war and technological advances bring changes to her life, Violet still hopes to see her lost commanding officer again.

The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. The first season mostly shows Violet on the battlefield. She successfully managed to defeat the enemies without killing them. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

Despite there being three movies in hand, fans are still hopeful for Violet Evergarden Season 2. Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be announced yet nor canceled, but if we consider all the factors such as its popularity, rating, profitability, and reviews, then the series will hit the small screen in the future.

