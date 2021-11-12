Food Wars Season 6 doesn’t seem possible despite fans’ demand

Since the fifth season of the Japanese anime 'Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma' has dropped its finale in September 2020, fans are demanding more seasons of the series. But it is already announced that Food Wars Season 5 is the final part of the anime. Will there be Food Wars Season 6?

The anime has received positive reviews and gathered a huge fan base, which continued to expand, since the first season. As of March 2020, manga sales reached 20 million.

The anime lovers are expecting that the creators would definitely listen to fans' demands. Still, we think the above reason is not valid, as Food wars Season 5 was declared as the finale. As fans are hopeful for Food Wars Season 6 and they expect it will come in the future, so we must say in their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit manga series was restored by public demand lately.

Many times we see, after the end of a hit anime series, the creators return with an original video animation (OVA) or a prequel or a movie. Therefore there is always a chance that the anime could return in the form of OVA, prequel, or at least a movie.

There is no official announcement from the makers, but considering the show's popularity and devoted fan base, some experts assume the show creators might come with Food Wars Season 6.

While Food Wars Season 4 was announced, fans were quite confident that the fourth season would be the end of the 'Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma' series. But the renewal of Season 5 by J C Staff Studio was a big surprise to everyone.

The series is all about a teenager Soma Yukihira who studies in Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute. The institute is an elite culinary school located in Tokyo, Japan. It selects only a handful of students each year.

Soma Yukihira aspires to become a full-time chef in his father's (Joichiro) restaurant, named "Restaurant Yukihira." Eventually, Yukihira surpasses his father's culinary skills, but Joichiro gets a new job that requires him to travel the world and close his shop. The story revolves around Soma Yukihira's battles with some of the world's best chefs. He wants to prove himself and refine his skills.

As of now, there are no updates on Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma Season 6. Stay tuned!

