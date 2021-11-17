The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 possibilities & everything we know!

The Croods is a media franchise made by DreamWorks Animation. The franchise began with the 2013 film The Croods, and has since grown to include a sequel, The Croods: A New Age; two television series, Dawn of the Croods and The Croods: Family Tree; and two video games.

The first movie, "The Croods: A New Age" was launched in the first phase of 2013 brought massive success, while The Croods 2 (film) grossed over 215 million dollars worldwide against its 65 million dollar budget and received generally positive reviews, with critics calling it "a decent-enough follow-up" and praising the cast. However, today we will talk about the television series "The Croods: Family Tree Season 2."

Recently, DreamWorks has released The Croods: Family Tree television series. The Croods: Family Tree Season 1 has premiere with six episodes on September 23, 2021 on Hulu and Peacock. Therefore, fans can now see the continuation of the story in the series The Croods: Family Tree.

Tran reprises her role as Dawn, while A.J. Locascio reprises his role as Thunk from Dawn of the Croods. The new voice cast features, Amy Landecker (as Ugga), Kiff Vanden Heuvel (Grug), Ally Dixon (Eep), Artemis Pebdani (Gran), Darin Brooks (Guy), Matthew Waterson (Phil), and Amy Rosoff (Hope). Mark Banker (from Go, Dog, Go!) and Todd Grimes (from The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) served as executive producers and showrunners for The Croods: Family Tree Season 1.

Although The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 is yet to be announced by Hulu, seemingly the creators will announce it in early 2022.

The story has been taken from the first two films, The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age. The series will tell the story of two different pre-historic families, the Croods and the Bettermans. The story will portray how they live under the same roof.

"At the end of it, the Croods move in with the Betterman's and it's such a classic television comedy set up of two mismatched families now having to live under the same roof," said Mark Banker to CBR.

He continued, "It's the Odd Couple. And so, the challenge is how do you do that in a fresh and interesting way that hasn't been done before. It certainly helps that it's set in a world that happens before all the technology that's familiar with us and finding ways to use that to bring up all the issues that we're all familiar with in a situation like that, in an interesting way. It's been a lot of fun."

Currently, The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated. Stay tuned!

