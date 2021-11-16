The Dragon Prince Season 4 will introduce a new character named Karim

Aaron Ehasz, who is popular as head writer of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announced earlier that the fan's favorite show is coming back with more parts. The co-creators Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz announced The Dragon Prince Season 4 at 2020's Comic-Con event. After Season 4, viewers will also get to see seasons 5, 6, and 7 of The Dragon Prince in the future.

They also revealed that Netflix's The Dragon prince season 4 will be titled "Earth". It will follow a new chapter of the original saga called The Dragon Prince: Name Withheld.

A new character, a Sunfire elf named Karim, is going to be introduced in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The show's creators revealed at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel by announcing that the voice actor Luke Roderique will appear as Karim.

"It's been a pleasure working with him again on a new character," Aaron Ehasz said on Luke Rodrique. He also showed off an image of a bearded elf wearing a gold crown and gold, black, and red cloak. "This is a really, really intriguing and powerful character, and Luke is doing an amazing job bringing him to life," Aaron Ehasz added.

As per Saga, The Dragon Prince Season 4 will have a total of seven seasons for the series. It will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

The Dragon Prince team asks fans to "keep patience and continued passion." They shared the message in January via an official Twitter account. They have informed that they are getting tons of requests for The Dragon Prince Season 4 and their team is working hard to present an excellent storyline for the fans. They also promise to provide all the possible updates.

However, since the third season of The Dragon Prince was concluded in November 2019, fans kept waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4. As we all know that the COVID-19 has taken a toll on most of the television and film industry, the production for the fourth season of the anime series will be delayed.

The producers acknowledged in January 2021 that, "While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time. We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team, and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore."

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see Jack DeSena returning to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson, and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for Aaravos, Soren, Viren, and Claudia respectively.

The release date for The Dragon Prince is yet to be revealed. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the fantasy drama.

