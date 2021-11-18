'Emily in Paris' season two to debut on Netflix in December

The second season of popular series ''Emily in Paris'' will premiere on Netflix on December 22, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series, which features actor Lily Collins in the lead role.

Season two will see Emily Cooper (Collins) as more entrenched in her life in Paris. She is getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

''After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her,'' the official logline read.

Also returning for the new season are actors Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie as well as guest star Kate Walsh.

New cast members include Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O Harris, and Arnaud Binard. ''Emily in Paris'' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

