Left Menu

'Emily in Paris' season two to debut on Netflix in December

In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her, the official logline read.Also returning for the new season are actors Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie as well as guest star Kate Walsh.New cast members include Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O Harris, and Arnaud Binard. Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:20 IST
'Emily in Paris' season two to debut on Netflix in December
  • Country:
  • United States

The second season of popular series ''Emily in Paris'' will premiere on Netflix on December 22, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series, which features actor Lily Collins in the lead role.

Season two will see Emily Cooper (Collins) as more entrenched in her life in Paris. She is getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

''After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her,'' the official logline read.

Also returning for the new season are actors Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie as well as guest star Kate Walsh.

New cast members include Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O Harris, and Arnaud Binard. ''Emily in Paris'' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021