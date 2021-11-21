Left Menu

Ankit Tiwari performs live for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic began

Singer Ankit Tiwari recently returned to the stage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 10:47 IST
Ankit Tiwari performs live for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic began
Ankit Tiwari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Ankit Tiwari recently returned to the stage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. A few days ago, he went to Varanasi and enthralled fans with his soulful voice there.

Sharing his experience performing on stage after a long time, Ankit said, "The real experience of being a performer is on stage. And it's my great fortune that my first show was in Varanasi. It's almost as if I had the blessings of the universe. We opened to a packed house. I was performing with my team after nearly two years. "These were tough months. We were holed up at home, creatively constricted. When one returns to stage, the exuberance and lively atmosphere inspire a musician to create music that makes them connect with their audience. I feel alive again and I am so grateful to be back on stage. Can't wait for a few more concerts and meeting fans again," he added.

Ankit is best known for crooning to songs like 'Sunn Raha Hai' ('Aashiqui 2'), 'Galliyan' ('Ek Villain'), and 'Tu Hai Ki Nahi' ('Roy'). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021