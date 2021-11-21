Left Menu

Officials: Cat alerted residents to Syracuse apartment fire

Fire officials said a cat inside the home woke them up and everyone was able to evacuate, according to Syracuse.com. When fire crews arrived, they were able to knock down the fire in about 20 minutes.The fire was confined to the buildings first floor, but officials said the second floor of the building also had to be evacuated.

PTI | Syracuse | Updated: 21-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 23:43 IST
Officials: Cat alerted residents to Syracuse apartment fire
  • Country:
  • United States

A cat may be the reason three residents escaped an apartment fire in upstate New York. Residents were asleep when a fire broke out Saturday morning on the first floor of a building in Syracuse. Fire officials said a cat inside the home woke them up and everyone was able to evacuate, according to Syracuse.com. When fire crews arrived, they were able to knock down the fire in about 20 minutes.

The fire was confined to the building's first floor, but officials said the second floor of the building also had to be evacuated. All the residents in the building have been displaced by the fire. Red Cross disaster teams have been called to assist.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021