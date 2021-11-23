Kevin Spacey to pay 'House of Cards' studio nearly USD 31 million

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will be paying nearly USD 31 million to the producers of 'House of Cards' for breach of contract over his alleged behind-the-scenes sexual misconduct. According to Fox News, the disgraced actor had starred on the hit Netflix political drama from 2013-2017 before he was accused of sexual misconduct by several young men, including a production assistant on the show.

Consequently, he was booted from the program while Robin Wright took over as its lead for the final season in 2018. Allegations against Spacey caused 'House of Cards' studio MRC to launch an investigation, resulting in the termination of the star's acting and producing contracts. The results took both parties to JAMS Arbitration, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which is co-owned by MRC and Penske Media Corporation, and Spacey has now lost the battle.

As per the filing, an October 19 ruling by an arbitrator stated that Spacey breached contractual obligations, including following MRC's anti-harassment policies, THR reported. The arbitrator pointed to evidence that MRC took a hit due to Spacey's behaviour, such as its need to shorten the show's sixth season in order to meet the delivery deadline after halting production.

Spacey reportedly argued that his "pay or play" deal still entitled him to money and that MRC and Netflix's decision to cut him from the show based on conduct from outside the statute of limitations was their own choice, resulting in financial loss. In a statement obtained by Fox News, MRC said, "The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability."

Attorney Michael Kump said that "it was a privilege representing MRC in this matter." He added, "MRC stood its ground, pursued this case doggedly, and obtained the right result in the end." As per Fox News, Spacey reportedly attempted to appeal the nearly USD 31 million ruling but was unsuccessful. (ANI)

