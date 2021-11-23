Actor-producer Komal Unawnay to remake Kannada film 'RangiTaranga' in Hindi
Actor-producer Komal Unawnay on Tuesday said she has acquired the official rights for the Hindi remake of RangiTaranga, the award-winning Kannada film.The 2015 mystery-thriller is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.The original film featured Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty, and Saikumar in the lead.
Actor-producer Komal Unawnay on Tuesday said she has acquired the official rights for the Hindi remake of ''RangiTaranga'', the award-winning Kannada film.
The 2015 mystery-thriller is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.
The original film featured Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty, and Saikumar in the lead. The story of ''RangiTaranga'' revolves around a novelist (Bhandari) and his wife, Indhu (Chetan), who visit her ancestral house after she experiences repetitive nightmares. Subsequently, some unnatural occurrences unfold a mystery about Gautam's forgotten past.
Unawnay, who has produced Marathi films like ''One Way Ticket'' and ''Bicycle Boys'', said she fell in love with the plot when writer-filmmaker Lucky Hansraj narrated the story to her.
''This will be a trend changer in horror mystery (genre),'' she said in a statement. Unawnay also said the team will soon announce the cast of the film. ''We will be releasing it next year. We have already started pre-production, also location recce is going on,'' she added.
