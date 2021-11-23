Left Menu

Actor-producer Komal Unawnay to remake Kannada film 'RangiTaranga' in Hindi

Actor-producer Komal Unawnay on Tuesday said she has acquired the official rights for the Hindi remake of RangiTaranga, the award-winning Kannada film.The 2015 mystery-thriller is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.The original film featured Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty, and Saikumar in the lead.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:29 IST
Actor-producer Komal Unawnay to remake Kannada film 'RangiTaranga' in Hindi
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-producer Komal Unawnay on Tuesday said she has acquired the official rights for the Hindi remake of ''RangiTaranga'', the award-winning Kannada film.

The 2015 mystery-thriller is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.

The original film featured Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty, and Saikumar in the lead. The story of ''RangiTaranga'' revolves around a novelist (Bhandari) and his wife, Indhu (Chetan), who visit her ancestral house after she experiences repetitive nightmares. Subsequently, some unnatural occurrences unfold a mystery about Gautam's forgotten past.

Unawnay, who has produced Marathi films like ''One Way Ticket'' and ''Bicycle Boys'', said she fell in love with the plot when writer-filmmaker Lucky Hansraj narrated the story to her.

''This will be a trend changer in horror mystery (genre),'' she said in a statement. Unawnay also said the team will soon announce the cast of the film. ''We will be releasing it next year. We have already started pre-production, also location recce is going on,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021