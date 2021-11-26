Left Menu

Rajasthan: Jewellery, cash worth over Rs 2 cr stolen from five-star hotel in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:39 IST
Unidentified people stole jewellery and cash worth over Rs 2 crore from a room at a five-star hotel here while its occupants were attending a marriage function on the premises, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at Hotel Clarks Amer where the wedding of Mumbai-based businessman Rahul Bhatia's daughter was organised.

Bhatia and his family members were staying on the seventh floor and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 95,000 in cash were stolen from one of their rooms while they were attending the wedding in the hotel lawns, SHO Jawahar Circle Radharaman Gupta said.

In his complaint, Bhatia has alleged that the theft took place with the connivance of the hotel staff, Gupta said, adding the CCTV footage is being examined and the hotel management and staff are being questioned.

