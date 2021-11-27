Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 makers could introduce new plot & new character

Following the unbelievable success of Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 and Season 2, fans are waiting for a Season 3. Thankfully, Mob Psyco 100 is returning with Season 3 which was announced by Studio Bones on October 19, 2021, with a teaser trailer. Takahiro Hasui is helmed to direct Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, with Yuzuru Tachikawa serving as chief director. The main cast and staff are reprising their roles.

The good news is that the production for Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 has already started. According to Japanese voice actor Setsuo Itou's Twitter post-Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 will not take much time to arrive.

Although Mob Psyco 100 Season 2 did not follow the full and exact story of the manga still it concluded so well in 2018, that many people think that the anime series was wrapped up with the second run. However, the announcement of Season 3 after three years brings an astonishing delight to fans. It seems the directors would come with new ideas in Mob Psyco 100 Season 3.

Director Yuzuru Tachikawa spoke to Crunchyroll about the adaptation during the release of Season 1.

"The big question was: how could I keep the adaptation faithful to the source? I drew a massive blank—honestly, I don't think anybody had a clear-cut idea of what an adaptation would look like. But, while I was fretting over how I'd approach the adaptation, I came to the realization that the show would be an opportunity to try out a number of new ideas."

What could be the plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3?

Many fans think Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 needs to focus on the final arcs that were left unaddressed in the previous season. However, since a great amount of content has already been covered, the third season may be declared as the final season.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

In the finale of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, we saw Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a living bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and is being considered feeble by everyone.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to retain his psychic power, Mob works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called ReigenArataka. Mob wants a normal life, but problems continue chasing him.

Who could be cast in Mob Psycho Season 3?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 would bring back Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama. Besides, Shou Suzuki and RitsuKageyama might also return in Season 3.

It is reported before the announcement of the third season that fans would see a new character named Haruki Amakusa in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Haruki Amakusa always carries an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

The number of episodes for the third season has not been hinted yet. We can still predict it could be a total of 12 or 13 episodes based on the anime's previous records.

The Japanese anime series Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

