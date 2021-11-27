Babylon Berlin Season 4’s filming wrapped up! Plot could highlight Gereon & Charlotte relationship

The shooting for The German neo-noir series, Babylon Berlin Season 4 has been wrapped up in early 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

Filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 began in early 2021 following 129 days of shooting mainly in Neue Berliner Strasse-backlot at Studio Babelsberg and other various locations across the German capital including Berlin's legendary Karl-Marx-Allee.

Although Netflix is yet to reveal the premiere date for Babylon Berlin Season 4, we can still assume its availability. The production has been wrapped up in September. If the post-production work takes five to six months, then we can expect the series to run in summer 2022.

Babylon Berlin is all about Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, a police clerk by day and a flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

The third season left a shocking note on the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon Rath (played by Volker Bruch) incurred a heavy loss. He took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination.

The co-directors, Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Hendrik Handloegten have shared their plans to bring changes to the plot.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster, and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said Henk Handloegten.

He added, "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on."

Babylon Berlin Season 4 can also highlight the relationship between Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries). Season 3 hinted at their future relationship with a kissing scene.

The cast of Babylon Berlin Season 4 includes the like of Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries, Leonie Benesch, Lars Eidinger, Misel Maticevic, Fritzi Haberlandt and Karl Markovices. Apart from them, there are other actors like Hannah Herzsprung, Jordis Triebel, Jens Harzer, Benno Furmann, Thomas Thieme and many more.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the German series.

Also Read: Shadow and Bone Season 2 to start filming in January 2022! Know more!