Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu, sister Riddhima extend birthday wishes to Shaheen Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahani, on Sunday, extended birthday wishes to Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 19:56 IST
Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu, sister Riddhima extend birthday wishes to Shaheen Bhatt
Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahani, on Sunday, extended birthday wishes to Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen. Shaheen is the elder sister of actor Alia Bhatt who is currently dating actor Ranbir Kapoor.

To wish Shaheen, Neetu took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback picture featuring herself with the birthday girl and Alia. Sharing the snap, she wrote, "Happy birthday Shah Bhai @shaheenb."

Riddhima also wished Shaheen by digging out a throwback family party picture on IG story that features her posing with her daughter, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Happy birthday Shah @shaheenb," and added a growing heart emoticon to it.

Shaheen Bhatt who turned 33 on Sunday, was also showered with love by her sister Alia, Pooja Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Shaheen is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from his second wife, Soni Razdan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021