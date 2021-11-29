Left Menu

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release on Feb 10, 2023

Filmmaker Karan Johar's new directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:15 IST
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release on Feb 10, 2023
Poster of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar's new directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023. On Monday, Karan took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

"After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you," he wrote. The romantic drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. They all are currently in Delhi for the shoot.

Along with the release date announcement, Karan uploaded a clip featuring a bunch of behind-the-scenes clips. With the clip, the makers also revealed that the team has completed 50 days of the shoot. We can also spot Jaya Bachchan recreating her famous 'thali' scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Alia also shared the video on her Instagram account and said the film is loaded "with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021