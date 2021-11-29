Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee to perform together in a romantic drama by Vincenzo’s director

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee will be seen together in the upcoming romantic Korean drama Soundtrack #1 (literal title). The K-drama is slated to air next year. Since the news broke out on the internet, fans started browsing more on the drama. Soundtrack #1 is being helmed by director Kim Hee Won of 'Vincenzo' fame.

According to Soompi's report aired on November 29, 'My Name' star Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik will play the lead roles in the upcoming Kdrama, Soundtrack #1. The series was earlier titled 'Why Did You Come to My House'.

The report suggests, the South Korean drama Soundtrack #1 will be a musical romantic drama about a man and woman who were friends for 20 years. With such a good long relationship, they end up living together for two weeks and slowly realize their feelings for each other.

Park Hyung Sik will portray the role of a charming photographer, who speaks less but is a warm and kind-hearted person named Han Sun Woo. Han So Hee will be playing the character of Lee Eun So, a lyricist. She is a fun-loving honest and straightforward girl.

Soundtrack #1 is penned by Chae Yoon from JTBC's drama 'She Would Never Know'. In the meantime, Park Hyung Sik is currently seen in the apocalyptic thriller Kdrama Happiness alongside Han Hyo Joo. He is a member of the South Korean boy group ZE: A. He is known for his role in The Heirs (2013), High Society (2015), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), and Suits (2018).

The South Korean model-cum-actress, Han So Hee began her career in the television series Money Flower (2017). Later, she worked on 100 Days My Prince (2018), and Abyss (2019). She played lead roles in the JTBC series The World of the Married (2020) and Nevertheless (2021), and the Netflix-produced My Name (2021).

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on South Korean dramas!

Also Read: Happiness Episode 9: Han Hyo Joo & Park Hyung Sik talk about their characters