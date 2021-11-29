Happiness Episode 9: Han Hyo Joo & Park Hyung Sik talk about their characters

TvN's Happiness, the new apocalyptic urban thriller series was launched on November 5, 2021. It airs every Friday and Saturday at 22:40 (KST). It is also available for streaming on Viu and iQIYI in selected territories. Since its release Happiness has become one of the most popular K-dramas. The series has gained huge popularity just after releasing a few episodes. The South Korean drama has already telecast eight episodes, while Happiness Episode 9 is set to be released on December 3, 2021. The series follows the weekly schedule. The series stars Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, and Jo Woo Jin in lead roles.

The storylines of Happiness

The storyline of the South Korean drama is probably inspired by the recent lockdown that the world experienced since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story starts from a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The series depicts the psychological battle and the struggle for the survivors. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

Gradually the deadly virus has grasped the whole city. People are in panic about the deadly virus. The infectious disease is spreading throughout the world, and the country is almost shut down. The world goes on high alert.

The three heroes Yoon Sae Bom (played by Han Hyo Joo), (Park Hyung Sik) and Han Tae Seok (Jo Woo Jin) are the protagonists who are out to battle the virus. They are continuously trying to save people from falling into the deadly grasps of the disease. Yoon Sae Bom is a member of KP-SWAT, Special Operation Unit police squad. Jung Yi Hyun is a crime detective and Han Tae Seok is a retired lieutenant colonel presently working as an executive of a pharmaceutical company.

Jung Yi Hyun is a former high school classmate of Yoon Sae Bom. He had a feeling for her. The romance between Yoon Sae Bom and Jung Yi Hyun is the sweetest part of the thrilling drama.

During a photo shoot with Elle!, Han HyoJoo talked about her character Yoon Sae Bom. She said, "As soon as I read the script, I thought she was no different from me. I liked how I was able to portray myself. Just like Yoon Sae Bom, I act first, think later, and my appetite is also similar to hers."

She also praised her co-star Park Hyung Sik's performance in the drama. She commented, "Park Hyung Sik has good energy that brightens his surroundings. When he comes to the set, everything automatically lights up."

Park Hyung Sik described the Kdrama as beautiful, and the characters make it more attractive with their expressive acting.

The handsome actor said, "[The drama] was attractive because the characters were simply and clearly expressed and the developments coolly unfolded. The action scenes also tried to capture survival-type actions that could be used when a real detective is faced with extreme situations"

Then he praised Han Hyo Joo, saying, "Sometimes she's like an affectionate nuna, and at other times, she's playful and free-spirited. Filming consumed a lot of my physical strength, but thanks to her, I was able to endure well."

You can watch happiness Episode 9 on Saturday at 22:40 on tvN. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

