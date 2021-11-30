Left Menu

Man stabbed, robbed for refusing to buy movie ticket

He used to rob people by threatening or attacking them with multi-purpose knife, they said.Police said that being a fan of Hindi films, the accused wanted to watch a movie show at a cinema hall here.

Man stabbed, robbed for refusing to buy movie ticket
A 40-year-old man was arrested for attacking another person with a knife allegedly when the victim refused to buy him a ticket for Salman Khan-starrer ''Antim: The Final Truth'', police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Syed Jiyauddin, is a resident of Chandni Mahal and previously involved in 27 cases. He used to rob people by threatening or attacking them with multi-purpose knife, they said.

Police said that being a fan of Hindi films, the accused wanted to watch a movie show at a cinema hall here. But having no money, he approached the victim with a knife to arrange a ticket for him.

According to police, the incident took place on November 28 with Ajay who had come to watch a movie. At about 7.15 pm, while he was standing outside the cinema hall, the accused came near him and asked him to get a ticket for the movie. When the victim resisted, the accused attacked him with a knife and robbed him of his wallet containing Rs 1,790 along with essential IDs.

The injured man was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment and on inquiry and based on his complaint, a case was registered in Central Delhi's Daryaganj, said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

The accused was arrested the same day by a patrolling team on duty near the cinema hall and spotted the injured man and another man raising an alarm, she said.

The weapon of offence was recovered along with the victim's wallet, she added.

''During interrogation, Jiyauddin disclosed that he had recently been released from Tihar Jail after serving five years' imprisonment in a 2016 robbery case.

''He is addicted to smack and had no money to fund his addiction, so he arranged a multi-utility knife to rob people,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

