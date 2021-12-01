Dead to Me Season 3: Recent updates on filming & everything we know!

The renewal announcement of the dark comedy-drama, Dead to Me Season 3 was made last year in July. Fans of the series have been waiting for the official announcement of the third season since the Netflix release of Season 2 on May 8, 2020. On July 17, 2019, the streaming giant announced that the series was streamed by over 30 million viewers within its first month of release on the streaming platform.

Although Netflix renewed Dead To Me quickly, the production was halted due to the COVID -19 pandemic and delayed until late spring 2021. However, after several interruptions filming for Dead to Me Season 3 started again on May 7, 2021, with an estimated conclusion date of August 2, 2021. Unfortunately, it was paused again for Applegate's multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Netflix hasn't confirmed when production on Dead to Me season 3 will pick back up, but right now, Applegate's health is the main priority. Netflix and CBS made a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, and it was exactly as respectful as you'd hope.

"We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs at this moment," the statement said.

Now if filming resumes in December 2021, or early 2022, the season should still have a potential release date sometime in 2022. It's too soon to offer a prediction on the release date, but fall 2022 looks most likely unless it's later pushed further to 2023.

Dead to Me Season 3 will be the end of Jen and Judy's story. Netflix already declared Season 3 will be the final and last season of the series.

The plot and storyline for Dead to Me Season 3 are yet to be revealed. Fans are expecting that the third season would clear all the loose ends left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother.

Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's (played by Christina Applegate) new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline.

"I always knew from the inception of the show that I didn't want it to be a long-running show," explained the show's creator Liz Feldman.

She added, "Then there was a certain point when we were in production on Season 2 when the end of the show came to me, pretty profoundly, so I realized, 'I know the story that I have to tell' and Season 3 feels like the right time to do that. It's just something that came to me organically, and I tend to try to follow the gut feeling I have."

As of now, there is no confirmation on Dead to Me Season 3's release date. Stay connected with us for more information on the Netflix shows.

Also Read: Kristen Stewart calls Robert Pattinson 'best', shows gratitude to Twilight for her career