Kristen Stewart calls Robert Pattinson ‘best’, shows gratitude to Twilight for her career

The previous five movies on 'Twilight's' series consisting of lead actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan respectively) brought massive success across the world. Undoubtedly, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's pair is still remembered for their role in the Twilight saga, and obviously due to their personal relationship.

In a conversation with The New Yorker, Kristen Stewart recalled her first impression with Robert Pattinson (her co-star in Twilight saga and ex-beau) when he came to audition for the role of Edward Cullen with her.

Both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were needed to read lines together for their respective roles in Twilight. "It was so clear who worked. was literally just, like... [He had an] intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don't give a f**k about this, but I'm going to make this sing.' And I was, like, 'Ugh, same,'" Kristen Stewart reminisced.

"And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that's what it needed, and that's what anybody playing those parts needed to feel," Kristen Stewart added.

According to Robert Pattinson's ex-girlfriend and Twilight co-star, the public stoicism surrounding her character Bella Swan in the Twilight movies undeniably assisted her to continue her career in Hollywood.

"Like, how fun for people to think they know you. Did you think I was going to do Twilight forever? Is that how you saw me? If that's how you saw me, then you really set me up for success, because I can do way more than that," Kristen Stewart cited.

We all know, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were a power couple of years back. Their love in both Twilight and their real lives attracted millions of fans. When asked, she said, "We were together for years, that was my first [love]". She also said that Robert Pattinson called him 'the best' even now, Elle reported.

