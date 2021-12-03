Left Menu

Alec Baldwin says he assumed gun in movie set shooting was safe

Alec Baldwin said on Thursday he assumed the gun he was holding was empty of live bullets before it went off and killed a cinematographer during a rehearsal last month on the set of his Western movie "Rust." In an emotional television interview, the actor also said he did not see any safety issues on the set before the accident. "We both assumed the gun was empty other than those, you know, dummy rounds," Baldwin told ABC television's George Stephanopoulos in his first public comments about the Oct. 21 shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 07:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 07:24 IST
Alec Baldwin says he assumed gun in movie set shooting was safe

Alec Baldwin said on Thursday he assumed the gun he was holding was empty of live bullets before it went off and killed a cinematographer during a rehearsal last month on the set of his Western movie "Rust." In an emotional television interview, the actor also said he did not see any safety issues on the set before the accident.

"We both assumed the gun was empty other than those, you know, dummy rounds," Baldwin told ABC television's George Stephanopoulos in his first public comments about the Oct. 21 shooting. The actor had been handed the gun by a crew member and told it was safe. He said he did not pull the trigger.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them," Baldwin said. "The notion there was a live round in that gun did not dawn on me until abut 45 minutes later." Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when the gun fired off a live bullet.

The incident is still being investigated by authorities in New Mexico. No criminal charges have been filed, but two crew members have filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others of negligence and lax safety protocols.

"I did not observe any safety or security issues at all in the time I was there," Baldwin said. Santa Fe authorities are focusing on how a live bullet, rather than a blank, ended up in the gun and how live rounds got onto the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021