Happiness Episode 10: Yi Hyun’s romantic feeling for Sae Bom could breathe new life into storyline

Updated: 03-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:40 IST
Image Credit: TvN Drama / Instagram
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

TvN's new apocalyptic urban thriller series, Happiness premiered on November 5, 2021. Soon after its release, the series had hit home with audiences in South Korea and other countries. The popularity of the series continued to grow episode by episode, thanks to its captivating storyline, which mainly shows the struggle of the human race against an infectious disease like the COVID-19.

In the story, people are suffering more or less in the same manner as we are suffering for the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story of Happiness starts from a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The series depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

Gradually the madness disease grasps the whole city and spreads throughout the world. People are in a panic about the deadly virus. The county is shut down its airports and all other communications.

Yoon Sae Bom (played by Han Hyo Joo), (Park Hyung Sik) and Han Tae Seok (Jo Woo Jin) are the three protagonists who are out to fight the virus. They are continuously trying to save people from falling into the deadly grasps of the disease.

Yoon Sae Bom is a member of KP-SWAT, Special Operation Unit police squad. Jung Yi Hyun is a crime detective and Han Tae Seok is a retired lieutenant colonel presently working as an executive of a pharmaceutical company.

While 'Happiness' mainly portrays a dark story concerning a lethal virus, it also incorporates a romantic angle in the storyline in order to give the audiences a breathing space as they experience a series of negative consequences on the city. During the critical condition of the city, the romance between Yoon Sae Bom and Jung Yi Hyun is a welcome break from the 'darkness of the story. Jung Yi Hyun is a former high school classmate of Yoon Sae Bom. He had a feeling for her.

Viewers will get to see Happiness Episode 10 on December 4, 2021, at 22:40 on tvN. It is also available for streaming on Viu and iQIYI in selected territories. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-drama.

