Rick and Morty Season 6: Makers confirm its 2022 release & more updates!

After Rick and Morty Season 5 dropped its finale on September 5, 2021, fans are eagerly waiting to see the sixth season of the adult animated science fiction series. Yes, the series is definitely returning with Rick and Morty Season 6 and it is under development.

Rick and Morty Season 6 is already renewed earlier. Before the confirmation of the fourth season in 2019, a long-term deal was ordered in 2018 that Time Warner Broadcasting and Adult Swim will bring 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons.

Back in 2018, Time Warner Broadcasting and Adult Swim entered a long-term contract, as part of which Adult Swim ordered 70 new episodes of the series over an unspecified number of seasons, on top of the 30 episodes they had already aired at the time. Till now, five seasons were aired, with each containing 10 episodes. If this pattern continues, then we will get a total of 10 seasons of animated, black comedy.

The good news is that the sixth run of the series is going to be released next year. Although there is no teaser of the upcoming series but during the Adult Swim Festival this year, makers confirmed that until now Rick and Morty Season 6 is on track for a 2022 release.

Usually, the official trailer for a Rick and Morty season arrives one or three months ahead of the season's release. Since we are expecting the series to be released in the 2022 summer, we can expect its first trailer to be out at the beginning of 2022.

Similarly, it is hard to predict the plot for Rick and Morty Season 6. In the sixth installment, Rick and Morty will surely return with Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer. Other guest actors who might reappear in Rick and Morty Season 6 include Kari Wahlgren, Dan Harmon, Alison Brie, Christina Ricci, and Darren Criss.

Rick and Morty Season 6 will land on Hulu and HBO Max. If you want to watch the last seasons, you can go to Adult Swim's official website and log in using your cable provider credentials to watch on-demand.

