The Seven Deadly Sins: Why Season 6 is possible! Know in detail!

Since Season 5 of the Japanese manga The Seven Deadly Sins dropped its finale on June 23, 2021, fans are curious to know about the future of the franchise. Unfortunately, the manga series has ended with Season 5. Many think there is no chance for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6, while others believe that the makers may come back with another season. Today we will discuss why The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 is possible.

The 24th and final episode titled "Heirs" concluded with the end of a climax. Meliodas and Elizabeth managed to defeat the Demon King. It ended the war between the Demon race and the human race. "Heirs" is not only the last episode of Season 5 but it adapted the 346 volume of the manga and the end of the comic book on which the anime is based. So there's nothing left to explore in The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6. But fans are craving for more.

Reportedly, it is predicted that the makers will come back with more than 24 episodes in The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6. These all are the predictions or gossips based on the last season that aired recently.

The franchise has a film titled "The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light" which launched on July 2, 2021, in Japan. Netflix aired it on October 1 this year. Additionally, the franchise also gifted a sequel to the original Seven Deadly Sins story called 'Four Knights of the Apocalypse'.

The anime series focuses on Percival, a young boy who discovers he is destined to be part of a group of four knights prophesied to destroy the world. The series made its debut in January 2021. The sequel has adapted only 20 chapters of "Four Knights of the Apocalypse". So the makers have enough materials to have another anime season, noted Looper.

Although it's not clear yet whether there will be a sixth season of the anime series, there is definitely a possibility of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 in the future. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 has not been officially renewed or canceled. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime and manga series.

