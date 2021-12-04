The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 to reveal important evidence behind stone road in swamp

The sixth episode of the treasure hunt reality series, The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is approaching its release date and it's titled 'The Root Cause.' The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 will premiere on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c.

Previously in The Curse of Oak Island

History's The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina. Season 8 of the reality series has already hinted that there could be gold treasures in Oak Island. And the treasure hunters have taken the oath of finding it. The team led by the Lagina brothers found something suspicious during the premiere of the eighth season. That suspicious element was gold in the murky depths of the island.

We saw at the end of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8, the team getting closer to the exact money pit. They were convinced that their theories are working right and they would find out the hidden treasures.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 recap

Episode 1 titled 'Going for the Gold' shows the team has scientific evidence that there are massive amounts of silver in the soil near the Money Pit. Armed with that evidence, Rick, Marty and the team return to Oak Island. The team is closer than ever to solving the centuries-old mystery.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 2, they find a cemented area with traces of gold, osmium, and several other metals. The episode is named 'The Gold Metal.' They are surprised to see the world's rarest metal osmium under the ground. Lagina brothers are hopeful that they will definitely find the Money Pit area. Furthermore, they have some clues of more objects which are yet to be discovered.

The third episode of Season 9, titled 'Stone Roadblock', shows that the team is excited and working unstoppably after they found more evidence that suggests the stone roadway is heading directly towards the Money Pit. Unfortunately, when delicate discoveries are made in the swamp, the fellowship faces the government shutdown.

In episode 4, the team scrutinizes the swamp area that Government has put restrictions on. The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 is titled 'Spoils Alert'.

In the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9, while Laginas are possibly closer than ever to solving the centuries-old mystery, they finally learn that they may have been reading Zena Halpern's templar map incorrectly all along. This is giving them new hope for their mission. The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 5 is titled 'Hatching the Plan'.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 spoilers

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 has already turned intense with several discoveries. The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 is titled 'The Root Cause'. According to History Channel, the team will discover important evidence that the stone road in the swamp was built long before the discovery of the original money pit just as the future of archaeology investigation on the island is threatened.

