Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 15:01 IST
Kunal Kemmu with his daughter Inaaya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya. On Friday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya.

In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature. Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya.

"To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned. The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented. "Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote.

Kunal and Soha Ali Khan became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

