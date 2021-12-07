Theatre empowers me as an actor: Geetanjali Kulkarni

Actor Geetanjali Kulkarni, best known for starring in critically-acclaimed film “Court” and web series “Gullak”, “Taj Mahal 1989”, is enjoying the creative space she has created for herself courtesy OTT platforms, where she believes good performances don't go unnoticed. The former NSD graduate, who will next be seen playing an important role in Sushmita Sen-fronted action drama series ''Aarya'', has worked across mediums - stage, TV, films and streaming platforms - but credits theatre for arming her with important tools as an actor.

''All my theatre experience really helps me a lot because I believe whatever craft I have, tenacity or temperament I have as an actor is because of theatre,” Kulkarni told PTI.

It has been a gradual journey from Marathi plays to Hindi theatre, TV, films and web shows.

''I did theatre, I enjoyed the medium. That time, TV was not very interesting. Films were very difficult to get into. After a point, I realised this is not enough for me and I started Hindi theatre, whenever I got a chance, I acted in short films, TV shows like ‘Swaraj’, then I did one series with Sumitra Bhave on adult literacy,” she said. Professionally, life changed for the actor after Chaitanya Tamhane’s 2014 award-winning film “Court”, in which she played a lawyer.

“‘Court’ was my first big film and my first big role because of which I was noticed. Then a lot of work started happening like ‘Photograph’, ‘Selection Day’, ‘Gullak’, ‘Taj Mahal 1989’. I still want to do theatre and I like doing it because it empowers me as an actor, it gave me a chance to work on myself as an actor,” Kulkarni said.

The actor believes the digital platform made her a Pan-India performer as it offered her the opportunity to exhibit her talent, which otherwise wouldn’t have been possible in cinema, where the story revolves around hero and heroine. “OTT platforms, for an actor like me, offered great work and projects which I even headlined. Otherwise, I don't know what kind of roles I would have been offered in Hindi cinema because it's a two-hour format, and you have to tell story of the main lead and you (other actors) get couple of scenes to showcase their work,” she said Citing an example of Netflix sports drama series “Selection Day”, Kulkarni said even though she had played a small character of Geeta, people still remember her performance.

“I get many messages saying my character in ‘Selection Day’ was so nice. Sometimes even smaller roles get good responses here (on OTT). Actors like me are getting a chance to play different kinds of roles in this long format, and it is a very interesting phase.” The Disney + Hotstar series “Aarya” – a remake of Dutch show “Penoza” – came to Kulkarni through a casting director who approached her for a screen test.

The actor is the new addition in the upcoming season and plays a cop named Sushila Shekar. Kulkarni describes her character as an aggressive and aspirational woman.

“It's a mainstream project and it reaches up to a lot of people at one single time. So many people watch it so that gives you a high as an actor,” she said.

“I'm playing a very pivotal part but lengthwise it's not that big a role. The character is completely different from me. So, I could do things, which may be in my life, I would have never done,” she added.

Working with Ram Madhvani on the series, with whom she previously collaborated on film “Dhamaka”, was a delight for Kulkarni.

“As an actor, he (Madhvani) doesn’t pressure you for technical things like being on mark or following only the lines, which have been written in the script. He gives a lot of liberty to actors, which every actor loves,'' she said.

Asked about working with Sen, Kulkarni said the actor has a strong personality.

''I always admired her as a person. We have very few scenes together, but it was very comfortable working with her. I enjoyed working with Vikas (Kumar) too, he is a fine actor,” she said.

The sophomore season of “Aarya” is set to premiere on 10 December on Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides this show, Kulkarni has wrapped up shoot of the third season of ''Gullak'', and will been seen in an anthology directed by KM Ayappa.

