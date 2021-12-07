Left Menu

Egyptian court orders release of jailed researcher - rights group

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:56 IST
An Egyptian court ordered the release of jailed researcher Patrick Zaki on Tuesday, the human rights group Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) said, postponing his trial until February 2022.

Zaki, a graduate student at the University of Bologna, was arrested in February 2020 and accused of spreading false information over an article he wrote about the plight of Egypt's Christians.

