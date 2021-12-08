Happiness Episode 11 & 12 spoilers, recap & recent updates!

It didn't take the K-drama Happiness a long time to become popular with audiences in South Korea and other countries, thanks to its engaging storyline that shows the struggle of the human race against an infectious disease like the COVID-19. Since people are still dealing with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy for them to emotionally connect with the story.

The apocalyptic urban thriller series was launched on November 5, 2021. It airs every Friday and Saturday at 22:40 (KST). It is also available for streaming on TvN, iQiyi, and TVING in selected territories. Happiness is also streaming on South Korean television like Viki, Kissasian, and DramaCool.

The South Korean drama has already telecasted ten episodes, while Happiness Episode 11 and 12 is set to be released on December 10 and December 11, 2021, respectively.

Happiness Episode 11 and 12 spoilers

Na Hyun-Kyung (Park Hee-von) is concerned for her brother Na Soo-min (Na-cheol), so he goes to check if everything is alright. Besides, the cleaner finds blood spots in the waste. She also sees Yi-Hyun (Park Hyung-sik) and Sae-Bom (Han Hyo-joo) talking to each other.

After seeing the blood spot, Yi-Hyun and Sae-Bom are in a hurry to get the place checked for any possibility of virus. But for that moment Na Hyun-Kyung hides her brother at her place and later she shifts him to another unit. Happiness Episodes 11 and 12 will focus on Na Soo-min. it's really important to get Na Soo-min. Will Yi-Hyun and Sae-Bom find him? Otherwise, everyone in the apartment will gradually get infected.

Happiness recap

The story of Happiness starts from a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The series depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

Gradually the madness disease grasps the whole city and spreads throughout the world. People are in a panic about the deadly virus. The county has shut down its airports and all other channels of communication.

Han Tae Seok (Jo Woo-jin) is trying to hold a key to the infectious disease outbreak with Yoon SaeBom (a member of KP-SWAT, Special Operation Unit police squad) and Jung Yi Hyun (a crime detective). Han Tae Seok ordered alert news in the apartment and warns everyone to stay in their own flat.

Han Tae Seok ordered alert news in the apartment and warns everyone to stay in their own flat.

Happiness Episodes 11 and 12 will air on Friday and Saturday at 22:40 on tvN.

