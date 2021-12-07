Cobra Kai Season 4’s posters reveal dates of 51st Annual All Valley Karate Championship

The martial art drama, Cobra Kai Season 4 has already got its release date and fans are passionately waiting its premiere. The series was renewed for Season 5 in August this year.

Before the release of Season 4, the official Cobra Kai Twitter account has recently released two new posters. One of the posters shows the dates of 51st Annual All Valley Karate Championship. The other poster is just the advertisement for the series.

The poster shows the tournament will commence on December 31, the same day Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres. Alongside, the series creator, Jon Hurwitz recently took to Twitter on November 24 to give the status of series' future. According to him, the team was already in the process of filming the final episodes of Cobra Kai Season 5.

The soul of the valley is up for grabs. Which side will take it? Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/rgdqu1qIpZ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 2, 2021

The journey to the All Valley has begun, and the tournament schedule packs a punch. pic.twitter.com/HZHfFHApN4 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 2, 2021

Netflix already revealed the first look photo of the imminent Cobra Kai Season 4. The snaps give a new look into the new season, teasing Johnny and Daniel's first training together as well as the return of Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver.

The actors like Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O'Brien, Thomas Ian Griffith will be seen in the imminent Cobra Kai Season 4. The Good Place actor Dallas Dupree Young will be seen as Kenny, The Sky High actress Oona O'Brien as Devon and the American actor and martial artist Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver. Griffith is best known for portraying Terry Silver in the 1989 film The Karate Kid Part III.

The viewers are getting ready for the battle between the pair-ups of John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in Cobra Kai Season 3. The series creator-cum-producer, Josh Heald said that Daniel and Johnny are both very strong-minded in their own philosophies, ideals, and pasts.

"There does appear to be a very distinct battle ahead, a very clear boundary and set of circumstances that have brought them to this moment, but time will tell if history repeats itself and they fall back into old habits again," Josh Heald added.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, William Zabka, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith, and Gianni DeCenzo.

Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres on Netflix on December 31, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

