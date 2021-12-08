Left Menu

Woman arrested with heroin worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

The accused woman attempted to flee on seeing the police, following which she was intercepted on suspicion, the official said.At least 337 gm of heroin, valued at Rs 1 crore, was recovered from the accused, he said. The police suspect that Khan is involved in sale and purchase of drugs and may be part of a gang, the official added.

Woman arrested with heroin worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a 24-year-old woman for alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in south Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. According to the police, the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC apprehended the accused Jamila Khatun Rahim Khan near the J J Hospital junction on Tuesday evening. The accused woman attempted to flee on seeing the police, following which she was intercepted on suspicion, the official said.

At least 337 gm of heroin, valued at Rs 1 crore, was recovered from the accused, he said. The police suspect that Khan is involved in sale and purchase of drugs and may be part of a gang, the official added.

