Left Menu

Do you know Katrina Kaif's wedding stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has acted in SRK's films?

How will Katrina Kaif look in her wedding outfit? What colour has she opted for on her special day? Fans have become extremely curious to know all such details. And the big task to doll up 'Namastey London' actor lies on ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's shoulders.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:06 IST
Do you know Katrina Kaif's wedding stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has acted in SRK's films?
Anaita Shroff Adajania (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

How will Katrina Kaif look in her wedding outfit? What colour has she opted for on her special day? Fans have become extremely curious to know all such details. And the big task to doll up 'Namastey London' actor lies on ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's shoulders. Styling Katrina is not new for Anaita. She has styled her in several films including the upcoming 'Tiger 3'. In the last few days, Anaita was spotted going to Katrina's residence many times.

Apart from Katrina, Anaita has also worked with other Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone. She has worked on many film projects as well. Undoubtedly, all credits go to Anaita for making Deepika's character of Veronica in 'Cocktail' and Hrithik's character in 'Dhoom 2' look super stylish. Anaita, the wife of filmmaker Homi Adajania, is not only a popular celebrity stylist but has also acted in a few Bollywood films.

Remember Kajol's friend Sheena from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'? Yes, that role was played by none other than Anaita. Later, she appeared in another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. She essayed the role of Geeta Parekh in the film, who was seen as a fellow MBA candidate alongside Naina (Preity Zinta) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan). Saif's character had dated her in the film. In 2019, she even hosted a chat show 'Feet Up with the Stars', in which she was seen interacting with many actors like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and our new bride and groom in the town -- Katrina and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021