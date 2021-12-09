Do you know Katrina Kaif's wedding stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has acted in SRK's films?

How will Katrina Kaif look in her wedding outfit? What colour has she opted for on her special day? Fans have become extremely curious to know all such details. And the big task to doll up 'Namastey London' actor lies on ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's shoulders. Styling Katrina is not new for Anaita. She has styled her in several films including the upcoming 'Tiger 3'. In the last few days, Anaita was spotted going to Katrina's residence many times.

Apart from Katrina, Anaita has also worked with other Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone. She has worked on many film projects as well. Undoubtedly, all credits go to Anaita for making Deepika's character of Veronica in 'Cocktail' and Hrithik's character in 'Dhoom 2' look super stylish. Anaita, the wife of filmmaker Homi Adajania, is not only a popular celebrity stylist but has also acted in a few Bollywood films.

Remember Kajol's friend Sheena from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'? Yes, that role was played by none other than Anaita. Later, she appeared in another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. She essayed the role of Geeta Parekh in the film, who was seen as a fellow MBA candidate alongside Naina (Preity Zinta) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan). Saif's character had dated her in the film. In 2019, she even hosted a chat show 'Feet Up with the Stars', in which she was seen interacting with many actors like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and our new bride and groom in the town -- Katrina and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

