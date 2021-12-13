India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu, representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, brought home the crown, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. Harnaaz has made the entire country proud by winning the crown for Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to bag the crown. The moment her name was declared as the winner, Harnaaz broke down with tears of joy. She could also be seen joining her hands in gratitude.

Mexico's Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor. India had earlier won the coveted crown twice with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The 21-year-old Harnaaz, hailing from Chandigarh, has now joined the league of these incredible women. (ANI)

