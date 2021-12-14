Kim Kardashian reveals she passed the baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has passed the baby bar exam and is on her way to becoming a lawyer. According to People Magazine, Kardashian first announced in 2019 that she planned to become a lawyer like her father.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Monday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum revealed that exciting news. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me," she wrote.

"I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses)," she continued in a thread. The reality star went on to explain that the baby bar has a "harder pass rate" than the actual bar exam. "I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route," she wrote. "but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kardashian thanked various people who have helped her on her journey, including CNN's Van Jones, the lawyers she has apprenticed with and her tutor. She also mentioned late dad Robert Kardashian Sr, a high-powered attorney known for representing O J Simpson in his 1995 murder trial. "My dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would've been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like him, but he would've been my best cheerleader," the beauty mogul wrote.

"Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!" she concluded. The SKIMS founder attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but never graduated. However, California, as well as three other Us states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practising lawyer or judge.

According to People Magazine, she also had to pass the baby bar exam in order to continue on with her studies. After revealing that she had failed twice on the last season of 'KUWTK' -- the second during which she was sick with COVID-19 -- she told fans in May that her experience with taking the baby bar exam has been "extremely difficult." "Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up. I'm preparing to take it again soon," she wrote at the time.

Kardashian has time and again been outspoken about her passion for criminal justice and prison reform. (ANI)

