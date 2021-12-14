Maheep Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Jewellery designer and film personality Maheep Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor said on Tuesday.

Maheep, best known for featuring in last year's Netflix series ''Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'', is currently asymptomatic.

''She has tested positive and fortunately with no symptoms as she is doubly vaccinated. She is following all norms by being self isolated,'' Sanjay told PTI.

There are reports that Maheep's close friend and co-star from ''Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'', Seema Khan, has also tested positive for COVID-19 but there's no confirmation yet.

On Monday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-friend Amrita Arora also tested positive for the virus.

Kareena shared she isolated herself when she tested positive, adding that her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are ''currently not showing any symptoms''.

''Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,'' the actor wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

Last evening, Amrita also shared a statement on her Instagram Story confirming her diagnosis.

''I have tested positive for Covid. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested,'' she wrote.

On Monday, Mumbai's coronavirus caseload grew to 7,65,471 as 174 persons tested positive for the virus.

