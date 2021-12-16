Puducherry to host National Youth Festival from Jan 12 to 16

The Puducherry government and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs would jointly hold a five-day long national youth festival in Puducherry from January 12 to 16.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a message on Thursday said that she was glad that the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry had selected Puducherry as the venue to hold the festival and this would be the first time that such an important event would be held in the union territory.

She said a consultative meeting was held at her office on Wednesday to work out the modalities to hold the festival. Soundararajan said the event should bring to focus the historical and cultural features of Puducherry and highlight the historical role played by several stalwarts.

The five-day festival would also bring to focus the relevance of Yoga and the features of various welfare and developmental schemes of the Central government.

A delegation of officials of the Ministry of Youth Affairs led by its Secretary Usha Sharma had held discussions with the Chief Minister and Lt Governor on Wednesday with regard to the festival.

The proposed festival begins on January 12 which marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)