Man from Puducherry arrested for cheating women across country

Thane Police in Maharashtra has arrested a Puducherry resident for allegedly duping over 20 women to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore after promising to marry them and taking money from them. The accused, identified as Prajit Jogish Keje alias Prajit Tayal Khalid alias Prajit TK (44), belongs to Odtinagam Mahi in Puducherry, said an official here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod told reporters that a woman who lives in Thane city had filed a complaint about alleged cheating.

A man contacted her through a matrimonial site last year and promised to marry her and even had sexual relations with her, she said.

He also claimed that he had sold a hotel in Paris but its proceeds were held up with the Reserve Bank, and took Rs 16.86 lakh from her to get the money `released'.

He promised to pay her twice the amount back but never returned the money, the complainant said.

A case of cheating and rape was registered at Kapurbawdi police station here and probe was started, DCP Rathod said. Police arrested Prajit two days ago when he visited Thane, he said. He was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody till December 20.

Interrogation revealed that he had cheated as many as 26 women across the country including in Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal using similar modus operandi and pocketed Rs 2.58 crore, the official said.

He had also duped many others by asking for money to get released `sale proceeds of Paris hotel stuck with the RBI', Dr Rathod said.

Police were looking for two persons who were his accomplices, the DCP added.

