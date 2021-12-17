Deaths at Travis Scott concert in Houston were accidental, medical examiner says
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 02:25 IST
The deaths of 10 people at a Houston rap concert in November were accidental, the Harris County medical examiner ruled on Thursday.
A stampede of fans at rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival also injured scores among some 50,000 who attended the concert. The medical examiner's finding could have major impact on a criminal investigation into the tragedy, which has shaken Houston and raised issues about crowd control and security at entertainment mega-events.
