Jon Hamm returning for 'Good Omens' season two

Hollywood star Jon Hamm will reprise his role of Archangel Gabriel in popular Amazon series ''Good Omens'' season two.

The show recently started production in Scotland on the second season of ''Good Omens'', led by award-winning actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

Also coming back for the sophomore instalment are Doon Mackichan, who plays Angel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Amazon said in a press release.

They will be joined by new angels Liz Carr, who will play Saraqael, and Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel.

Shelley Conn has also boarded the show to play a ''key character from Hell''.

'''Good Omens 2' just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. ''It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of 'Good Omens','' said Neil Gaiman, writer and co-showrunner.

Originally based on Pratchett and Gaiman's international best-selling novel, the new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery. Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith and Nina Sosanya round off the returning cast. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and will co-showrun along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

